Rimouski, QC - JUNE 1: Final Game of the 2025 Memorial Cup between the Medicine Hats Tigers and the London Knights on June 1, 2025, at the Colisée Financière Sun Life in Rimouski, Qc. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Knights claim third Memorial Cup title

The London Knights are 2025 Memorial Cup champions.

London took down Medicine Hat 4-1 in Sunday’s final as Denver Barkey (PHI) scored twice while Jacob Julien (WPG) and Easton Cowan (TOR) also had goals. Austin Elliott made 31 saves with Gavin McKenna the only Tiger to beat him. Harrison Meneghin stopped 20 shots for Medicine Hat.

Cowan collected the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as tournament MVP after he finished tied first in scoring with seven points (three goals) in five games.

The win saw London claim its third Memorial Cup title to go alongside championships in 2005 and 2016.

“”What an opportunity we had today and we took it and ran with it,” Cowan said. “I’m super proud of this group.”

The @LondonKnights complete the story! ✅ Captain Denver Barkey hoists the trophy as #MemorialCup champions! pic.twitter.com/0AOGzHRlis — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) June 2, 2025

Julien opened the scoring at 11:21 of the first as he took a pass from 2025 NHL Draft prospect Henry Brzustewicz up the middle before he slid the puck under Meneghin on the backhand for his second of the tournament.

But it was the second period where the Knights exploded as they scored three times. Cowan’s third of the tournament came at 3:13 as he buried Sam O’Reilly’s (EDM) pass in-tight before Barkey scored on a breakaway just 1:40 later as he too beat Meneghin with a backhander.

Cowan had a goal disallowed at 9:59 but London had its fourth at 12:08 as Barkey converted on the power play with a snipe from the left dot.

Medicine Hat got life at 2:43 of the third as McKenna scored his third after he quickly stepped inside before he fired off a wrister while later in the frame, he was denied a second goal with 5:21 to play after a review showed Oasiz Wiesblatt had played the puck with a high-stick.

“It’s what we’ve been working for for three years … it meant everything to this whole group,” Dickinson said. “[There’s been] so much to overcome to get to this point. Nothing is better.”

With the victory, London head coach Dale Hunter joined Don Hay as the only men to win three Memorial Cup’s while Hunter is the first to do it with the same team.

Furthermore, Cowan became the first player in Memorial Cup history to lead – or be tied for the lead – in tournament scoring in consecutive years. Additionally, his 15 career Memorial Cup points tied Mitch Marner for the most in franchise history.

2025 Memorial Cup schedule:

May 23 – Game 1: Medicine Hat 5-4 Rimouski

May 24 – Game 2: Moncton 2-3 London (OT)

May 25 – Game 3: Rimouski 1-3 London

May 26 – Game 4: Moncton 1-3 Medicine Hat

May 27 – Game 5: London 1-3 Medicine Hat

May 28 – Game 6: Rimouski 2-6 Moncton

May 30 – Semi-final: Moncton 2-6 London

June 1 – Final: London 4-1 Medicine Hat