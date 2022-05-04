Knights and Rangers settle 401 feud in Game 7

The London Knights and Kitchener Rangers are going the distance, with Game 7 set for Budweiser Gardens after the Blueshirts came up with a 5-2 win at home on Tuesday.

The Knights have outshot the Rangers 244-180 in the series as the Kitchener goaltending tandem of rookie Jackson Parsons and 19-year-old Pavel Cajan has been steady. Cajan returned to the crease on Tuesday after an abbreviated start in Game 3, making 38 saves to keep the Rangers alive.

The seventh-seeded Rangers have given the Knights all they can handle in this series, with veterans Mike Petizian (4-2–6) and Reid Valade (1-4–5) both bringing speed while captain Francesco Pinelli (3-4–7) has played hard minutes down the middle.

The Knights were without playoff scoring leader Antonio Stranges (4-6–10) on Tuesday, missing due to a non Covid-related illness. He’ll return to the lineup for Game 7.

Tonight will mark the third Game 7 encounter between the two clubs, with the last going in Kitchener’s favour. Current-day Colorado Avalanche star Gabriel Landeskog had a big night back in the second round of the 2010 playoffs as Kitchener bested London 8-3.

If you can’t make it out to tonight’s game in London, be sure to catch the action streaming on CHL TV, with full playoff, single round and single day packages available.

The Series so far:

Game 1 – Kitchener 3 at London 2 (KIT: Pinelli 2G, 1A, Cajan 34 SV)

Game 2 – Kitchener 2 at London 5 (LDN: Keane 2G, Stranges 1G, 1A)

Game 3 – London 4 at Kitchener 3 (LDN McSorley 2G, Stranges 3A)

Game 4 – Kitchener 3, London 2 (KIT: Parsons 52 SV, Harper 2A)

Game 5 – Kitchener 3 at London 5 (LDN: McCue 3G, Brochu 28 SV)

Game 6 – London 2 at Kitchener 5 (KIT: Rehkopf 2G, Cajan 38 SV)

London Game 7 history (8-9-1):

2018 – lost to Guelph in second round / 2017 – lost to Erie in second round / 2017 – defeated Windsor in first round / 2013 – defeated Barrie in OHL Final / 2010 – lost to Kitchener in second round / 2004 – lost to Guelph in Western Conference Final / 2003 – defeated Windsor in first round / 2003 – lost to Plymouth in second round / 1999 – defeated Plymouth in second round / 1999 – lost to Belleville in OHL Final / 1998 – defeated Erie in first round / 1993 – defeated Kitchener in first round / 1991 – lost to Windsor in first round / 1989 – defeated Guelph in first round / 1989 – defeated North Bay in second round / 1989 – lost to Niagara Falls in semi-final / 1979 – tied Windsor 3-3 — lost to Windsor 3-2 in protest game — both teams advanced due to protest

Kitchener Game 7 history (10-9):

2018 – lost to Sault Ste. Marie in West Final / 2012 – defeated Plymouth in 2nd round / 2011 – lost to Plymouth in 1st round / 2010 – lost to Windsor in West Final / 2010 – defeated London in 2nd round / 2008 – defeated Belleville in OHL Championship Series / 2003 – defeated Plymouth in West Final / 1997 – defeated Sarnia in 2nd round / 1996 – defeated Barrie in 1st round / 1993 – lost to London in 1st round / 1992 – lost to Sault Ste. Marie in 2nd round / 1992 – defeated Windsor in 1st round / 1990 – lost to Oshawa in OHL Championship Series / 1984 – defeated Sault Ste. Marie in OHL Semi-Final / 1981 – defeated Niagara Falls in 1st round / 1979 – lost to Niagara Falls in 2nd round / 1968 – lost to Niagara Falls in league final / 1967 – lost to Toronto in 2nd round / 1966 – defeated Toronto in 2nd round

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.