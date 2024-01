Kaleb Lawrence of the Ottawa 67's. Photo by Luke Durda/OHL Images

Kings prospect Lawrence on the move again

The London Knights have acquired LA Kings prospect Kaleb Lawrence from the Ottawa 67’s.

In return, the 67’s received an eighth round pick in the 2026 OHL Draft.

Lawrence, who Ottawa acquired from Owen Sound Oct. 3, had 10 goals and 18 points in 30 games for the 67’s. In 2022-23, he had a career high 37 points (16 goals) in 50 games.

In London, Lawrence joins NHL prospects Denver Barkey (PHI), Oliver Bonk (PHI), Easton Cowan (TOR), Jackson Edward (BOS), Isiah George (NYI), Jacob Julien (WPG) and Landon Sim (STL) as well as 2024 NHL Draft prospect Sam Dickinson and Ruslan Gazizov as the Knights gear up to chase a fifth OHL championship.