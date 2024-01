Kings prospect Booth headed to Baie-Comeau

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar have acquired LA Kings prospect Angus Booth from the Shawinigan Cataractes.

In return, the Cataractes received defenceman Julien Lanthier as well as two QMJHL draft picks.

Booth has spent four years with the Cataractes where he’s played 168 games with the franchise and tallied 60 points (six goals). The 19-year-old was part of Shawinigan’s QMJHL championship winning side in 2021-22 where he had a career high 23 points in the regular season. He was named captain ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

This year, he’s recorded 15 points (two goals) in 31 games and now joins a Drakkar squad that owns the best record in the CHL and boasts talent that includes Niks Fenenko, Justil Gill (NYI), Matyas Melovsky, Justin Poirier as well as Jules and Raoul Boilard.

Booth was the 116th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and signed his entry-level deal with LA on Dec. 30.