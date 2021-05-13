Kia CHL Top-10 Spotlight: Rebuilding Rockets readying for take off

Closing out the 2020-21 campaign with 10 wins and 21 points in 16 games, the shortened season provided plenty of optimism for the Kelowna Rockets, who ultimately finished second place by points percentage in the WHL’s B.C. Division.

Throughout the campaign, the Rockets received strong offensive support throughout their lineup highlighted by a handful of forwards who provided at or near point-per-game production. Among that group was 2003-born left-wing Trevor Wong, who on three occasions came up with multi-point efforts including an incredible four-goal, one-assist night coming against rival Prince George in mid-April, helping to put the spotlight on him as a prospect eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft.

In all, the brief season saw Wong greatly outmatch his performance from a year ago when he finished with 14 points in 58 games, while the former first-round selection from the 2018 WHL Draft also embraced a ramped-up role not only in offering up scoring opportunities but in providing invaluable leadership to the team’s budding young core, particularly with the team shifting focus this season following the offseason graduations of the likes of former captain Nolan Foote, Florida Panthers prospect Matthew Wedman, and minor-pro Kyle Topping, all at the forward ranks.

Trevor Wong, have yourself a night! pic.twitter.com/o9cHb6kA5X — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) April 18, 2021

“We have a lot of new faces coming through the pipeline, so for me being in my second year, I will have to be a role model, show the young guys the way, (and) lead by example,” Wong told Wayne Moore of Kelowna’s Castanet earlier this season. “I am not going to put a lot of pressure on myself. I am just going to enjoy these games. Do not take any nights off and just enjoy it.”

Beyond Wong, the Rockets also saw strong offensive contributions this season from key returning veteran forwards like David Kope, Mark Liwiski, Alex Swetlikoff, as well as 19-year-old left-wing Dillon Hamaliuk, a 2019 second-round selection of the San Jose Sharks who collected six goals and seven assists for 13 points on the season.

Elsewhere, on the blue line, the Rockets were anchored by Vegas Golden Knights draftee Kaedan Korczak, who returned to the club after getting a taste of the pro ranks earlier this season with the Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas’ top farm club. Skating in the AHL prior to the WHL beginning play, Korczak made nine appearances, picked up two assists, and learned what is needed as he looks to make the transition to the pros in the fall.

“The biggest thing was playing with older guys, more mature pro hockey players,” Korczak told David Trifunov of the Kelowna Daily Courier prior to puck drop of the 2020-21 WHL campaign. “Guys had lots of NHL games, lots of experience in the AHL, and just playing with them and seeing how they prepared for each practice and every game is something that I will bring back to the Rockets and hopefully I will pass down to the younger guys on our team this year.

We missed mentioning the other night, John Babcock made his WHL regular-season debut and Kaedan Korczak registered his 100th WHL point. pic.twitter.com/omLcvXzUlE — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) March 28, 2021

“I have been feeling good and feeling confident in my game at the pro level. I am going to try my best (with the Rockets), keep my head down, and keep my pace up because it is only for not even two months and then I will be back up (in the pros) hopefully … Knowing that I will be able to play (with the Knights’ organization) either after this season or next year, having that confidence in where I will be is something that is pretty cool. I am look forward to starting my pro career.”

Undoubtedly, it has been a jam-packed year for the 20-year-old native of Yorkton, Sask., whose recent outings also included a silver-medal finish with Team Canada at the 2020 World Juniors, his third showing with Hockey Canada’s three-tiered Program of Excellence. And while Korczak’s future points to Nevada, in the interim he proved to be an invaluable resource on a Kelowna blue line that is also highlighted by other experienced talents like Sean Comrie, Tyson Feist, and Jake Lee.

Meanwhile, this season witnessed the Rockets split duties between the pipes where a pair of 2001-born netminders in Roman Basran and Cole Schwebius took on almost equal workloads and came up with solid results. Both were key cogs in helping the club recently piece together an impressive five-game winning streak in the abbreviated campaign.

“Our results have shown that if we do get off to that quick start, our team is a momentum team and a confidence team,” Rockets first-year head coach Kris Mallette told Travis Lowe of Global News. “It just kind of rolls from there.”