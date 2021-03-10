Kia CHL Top-10 Spotlight: Oil Kings red hot to begin new campaign

Winning all four of its contests to begin the new season – in which the squad has outscored its opponents by a plus-15 margin – there is no shortage of praise due to the Edmonton Oil Kings.

En route to their success, leading the way for the club is sophomore right-wing Dylan Guenther, a projected early favourite in the 2021 NHL Draft class who has shown no sign of a slow start following an extended offseason. Through the early goings, the dangerous offensive threat put up three consecutive two-goal efforts while adding four assists to sit first in scoring league-wide with 10 points.

Chosen first overall in the 2018 WHL Draft, Guenther made an immediate impression last season in wrapping up the year north of point-per-game production with 26 goals and 33 assists through 58 contests to finish third in team scoring as well as second among league freshmen as he was later honoured as the WHL Rookie of the Year.

This season, the quick start saw Guenther claim recognition as the WHL Player of the Week before fellow forward Jalen Luypen followed suit the next week.

“These guys are so excited to be back after being off 11 months,” Oil Kings head coach Brad Lauer told Gerry Moddejonge of the Edmonton Sun. “They are so excited, they are so happy, and just working hard. It is just great to see as a coach, just to see the smiles on their faces and the way they are just hanging around the rink, hanging around their teammates, and just putting in the effort. It is just fun to watch.”

The team’s strong play comes on the heels of the pandemic paused 2019-20 campaign in which it stood atop the WHL’s Eastern Conference with 94 points and was poised to return to the postseason and build on its trip to the conference final the year prior. Fortunately for the Oil Kings, much of the core that made the squad successful is back as part of this year’s rendition.

While Guenther takes control of the key offensive assignments up front following the graduation of last year’s leading scorer in Riley Sawchuk, he is not going it alone as also lining up at the forward ranks includes newly minted St. Louis Blues prospect Jake Neighbours, the 26th overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Coupling a scoring touch with an agitating style that helps gain the edge on the opposition, Neighbours completes the Oil Kings’ top line alongside Guenther and overage centre Kaid Oliver, who joined Edmonton after spending the past four seasons with Victoria.

“It is a true credit to not just the talents that Dylan and Jake are but for Kaid to be able to come in and allow those guys to not miss a beat,” Oil Kings assistant coach Luke Pierce told team reporter Andrew Peard. “Coming into a new environment and jumping in with guys that play at that type of tempo and skill level, that is a credit to Kaid and the work he has put in.”

Beyond Neighbours, pro-bound talent on the Oil Kings also includes fourth-year blue-liner Matthew Robertson, a 2019 second-round selection of the New York Rangers. An ideal defender who brings plenty of size mixed with new-age puck skills, Robertson has impressed early in the new campaign, already with four points in as many contests.

In all, it is a continuation of last season’s strong play when the hometown native took the next step offensively in finishing with 13 goals and 34 assists, marking a 14-point improvement from the year prior that was later highlighted as part of the team’s end-of-year awards in which he was named top defenceman in addition to its most valuable player. A natural leader, Robertson was recently named an alternate captain and will be entrusted with shepherding along the Oil Kings’ young blue-liners.

“Matthew has been very solid in that leadership role for a while,” Lauer said in a statement. “He has embraced it. The way he conducts himself off the ice and the way he carries himself is everything we believe a leader is. The way he helps out in the dressing room with our young guys is a great example.”

Sticking in the defensive zone, the Oil Kings also boast one of the league’s top netminders in 18-year-old Sebastian Cossa. Standing tall in the crease, Cossa made 33 appearances as a rookie, coming away with 21 victories while ranking among the top performers in all leading goaltending categories. That success has now carried forward to the new season as the Fort McMurray, Alta., native has found the win column in all four of his appearances while surrendering only six total goals along the way. A 2021 NHL Draft favourite, Cossa projects as the first CHL netminder to be selected in the opening round in a decade.

With no shortage of offensive options backed by strong play in their own zone, the Oil Kings will now look to keep their winning streak alive when the club hits the ice for its upcoming three-game set against the rival Red Deer Rebels.