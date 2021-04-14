Kia CHL Top-10 Spotlight: ICE solidifying in the hub

The Winnipeg ICE are freezing out the competition.

Winners of 12 of 16 contests to start the new season, the ICE sit two points removed from top spot in the WHL’s East Division in what is quickly becoming a memorable campaign for the reborn franchise.

Leading the way to success for Winnipeg is 20-year-old captain Peyton Krebs, a 2019 first-round selection of the Vegas Golden Knights who has used his early season audition in the American Hockey League to find his next level with the ICE. In all, the budding centre continues to bring a relentless playing style that sees him frustrate the opposition while dominating all over the ice, to the tune of a league-leading 29 points counting nine goals and 20 assists through 16 appearances, highlighted by at least one point in all 15 of his most recent outings.

While Krebs is aspiring to return to the pro ranks one day, he has embraced the opportunity to further refine his game in an encore season back in Winnipeg.

In the win: -Peyton Krebs extended his point streak to 14 games

-Connor McClennon extended his point streak to 8 games

-Skyler Bruce extends his point streak to 5 games

-Owen Pederson extends his point streak to 5 games#FeelTheFreeze pic.twitter.com/ML9sWbCBTI — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) April 11, 2021

“Each and every year I strive to get better. I work out in the gym every day, I put the work in on the ice, and I think the numbers come with your hard work,” Krebs told ICE team reporter Mitch Peacock. “If you can keep doing that, good things will come.

“The person that puts the most pressure on you is yourself. I have definitely had to fight with that sometimes. I have talked with my parents about it and they are like, ‘You should be a little easier on yourself,’ and I am just like, ‘No. When I am retired and however old. Hopefully 40.’ Then I will put the pressure off myself, when I have done well. I am never going to stop doing that if that is what makes me the person I am and the player I am.”

Serving in his third season as captain of the franchise, Krebs continues to lead the squad not only on the scoresheet but off the ice as well, taking a serious approach to his leadership duties as the ICE continue to usher in their next wave of talent.

“I keep thinking my 16-year-old year was like two years ago,” added Krebs, who was originally chosen atop the 2016 WHL Draft. “It definitely has gone by really fast, there has been a lot of ups and downs, but it has also been a blast for me. I have learned a lot about myself. I think I have grown a lot as a person and as a player.”

A native of Okotoks, Alta., Krebs attributes much of his growth to ICE head coach James Patrick who has been behind the bench for every full season of his junior career and who now has a smorgasbord of offensive options beyond Krebs to draw from when making his lineup.

In all, it is a group that includes the likes of 18-year-old right-wing and Philadelphia Flyers draftee Connor McClennon, key veterans in Owen Pederson and Jakim Smallwood, plus talented up-and-coming forwards in Connor Geekie and 2020 WHL Draft first rounder Zachary Benson.

Have a look at Benson's 6th 🚨 of the season! pic.twitter.com/T7N3wyVeS4 — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) April 10, 2021

“(Benson) was so impressive to me the week we practiced (before the hub),” Patrick told Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press. “I know he is slight, he is a 15-year-old who has some growing to do but his skating and hockey sense stood out so much for me. In some of the drills that you are explaining and then kids have to have reads, he was at the top of the class … I have used him killing penalties in practice and he is elite.”

Talent then continues on the back end in Winnipeg where the ICE boast one of the best blue-liners in the circuit in 18-year-old rearguard Carson Lambos. Limited to just a pair of appearances with Winnipeg this season due to injury, the scouting community continues to rave about the 2021 NHL Draft eligible who is noted as an excellent two-way defender that brings a strong style built on great vision and even better skating ability.

A projected first-round candidate in the 2021 NHL Draft class who could hear his name called as early as the top-10 selections, Lambos continues to recover from injury and is set to return next season. Meanwhile, in his absence, the ICE have turned to fellow blue-liner Benjamin Zloty, a 2002-born defender who finished second in defensive scoring to Lambos last season and who continues to round out his offensive touch this year, already with 11 points to his name.

Between the pipes, the ICE have split duties this season following the graduation of Liam Hughes who made a team-leading 32 appearances a year ago. As the club turns the page, each of Gage Alexander, Daniel Hauser, and Carl Stankowski have had at least five showings, with Hauser remaining unbeaten on the season while offering up a 2.58 goals-against average with a .909 save percentage.

Owning among the best offensive options in the circuit, the ICE always promise to be a handful, and a talented squad that now looks to extend its six-game win streak when it returns to action Wednesday against rival Brandon.