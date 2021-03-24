Kia CHL Top-10 Spotlight: Blades wield balanced scoring attack

The Saskatoon Blades look sharp to begin the new season.

Through six contests, the club has come away with five victories and remains undefeated in regulation after receiving strong early performances across the board, including four forwards who have pushed the pace in producing north of a point per game.

Among those strong starters is third-year centre Tristen Robins, a 2020 second-round selection of the San Jose Sharks who has collected three goals and three assists, and at least one in five of six outings this season in the Regina bubble as he looks to continue last year’s torrent pace in which an offensive breakout saw him lead the squad with 73 points through 62 appearances.

Meanwhile, joining Robins at the forward ranks includes the likes of third-year winger Kyle Crnkovic, offseason addition Blake Stevenson, and 18-year-old winger Colton Dach, the younger brother of Blades graduate Kirby Dach and a prospect earmarked for the upcoming NHL Draft. It is this group that forms Saskatoon’s offensively gifted nucleus up front.

Career point #100 for @kyle_crnkovic. The boys drew it up nicely 📽️ pic.twitter.com/7WCNMWkIB5 — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) March 23, 2021

“We have a very good emerging group of young forwards plus guys like Robins and Crnkovic, who are proven scorers, and guys like Dach who will be taking a big step up offensively this year,” Blades general manager Colin Priestner told Darren Zary of the Saskatoon Star Phoenix. “Then we have a good group of veteran 18- and 19-year-olds up front that are going to contribute as well, along with (Chase) Wouters and (Caiden) Daley as 20-year-olds.

“I think we will be competitive. It will be different in terms of the youth of players than we have seen in previous years just because of the developmental aspect of the season. It will be up to (head coach) Mitch (Love) and his group who are running the ice time based on effort. That is going to be the mantra for us.”

Elsewhere, the Blades are also seeing promising early returns from 16-year-old left-wing Brandon Lisowsky, the ninth overall selection from the 2019 WHL Draft who received a two-goal trial last March that helped him prepare for the new season. That opportunity ultimately paid big dividends for Lisowsky, who came away with two goals and first-star recognition in a season-opening 4-2 win versus Swift Current.

“We have got to just keep building each and every day and that is going to be the case for all the teams here,” added Love per Zary. “They want to improve and get guys comfortable and in good spots to be successful and try to win some hockey games while we are here.”

Meanwhile, the greatest transition in Saskatoon comes on the blue line where the Blades are making up for the graduations of offensively gifted blue liners Nolan Kneen and Scott Walford, the latter of whom finished last season sixth in scoring among league rearguards after tallying 54 points across 61 outings.

1st as a Blade is a beauty for Wyatt McLeod 😎 pic.twitter.com/hbmhQ0Ckvv — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) March 23, 2021

The revamped back end sees a handful of up-and-coming defenders ready to make an impact, while returning blue-liners like Aidan De La Gorgendiere and Rhett Rhinehart are expected to take on elevated roles. Rounding out the group is overager Wyatt McLeod, who was added in an offseason deal with Edmonton.

“We were extremely young on the back end before adding McLeod,” Love added. “We felt we needed to add a bit of that veteran presence back there by getting Wyatt, giving us a little bit of depth. It allows those younger defencemen a little more time to groom themselves because it is a big jump from midget hockey, especially after a year off from playing any sort of competitive games.

“It was a nice acquisition there by Colin to grab Wyatt from Edmonton and from a good program, as well, a team that has been on the rise the last few years, and his familiarity with our assistant coach, Ryan Marsh, will be key for him. He will fit nicely in with our four veteran defencemen.”

Such a collection of talent will be responsible for protecting the crease where the Blades have returned longtime Nolan Maier, who is suiting up for his fourth campaign with the club. Through the early goings this season, the 20-year-old sits undefeated across four appearances, owning a 1.76 goals-against average coupled with a formidable .926 save percentage.

That stability between the pipes, paired with a new-look blue line and an arsenal full of scoring options up front makes the Blades a favourite to make noise in the west.