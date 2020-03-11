MENU
March 11, 2020

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 25

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings

 

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week 25 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season.  The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

w25-top 10 graphic

The Week 25 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (2) Ottawa 67’s, (3) Moncton Wildcats, (4) Portland Winterhawks, (5) Everett Silvertips, (6) London Knights, (7) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (8) Edmonton Oil Kings, (9) Saginaw Spirit, and (10) Spokane Chiefs, with honourable mention to the Kitchener Rangers, Kamloops Blazers, and Cape Breton Eagles.

More News
1:35
The CHL Week That Was: Mar 2-8
2 hours ago
8 Players to Watch at the 2020 University Cup
2 hours ago
Kia CHL Top-10 Spotlight: Spokane Chiefs
2 hours ago
165 CHL grads aim for national glory at 2020 U SPORTS University Cup
5 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Lukas Parik (Mar. 10)
17 hours ago
CHL Weekend Review: More special moments in March
1 day ago