Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 25

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week 25 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season. The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

The Week 25 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (2) Ottawa 67’s, (3) Moncton Wildcats, (4) Portland Winterhawks, (5) Everett Silvertips, (6) London Knights, (7) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (8) Edmonton Oil Kings, (9) Saginaw Spirit, and (10) Spokane Chiefs, with honourable mention to the Kitchener Rangers, Kamloops Blazers, and Cape Breton Eagles.