March 4, 2020

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 24

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings

 

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week 24 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season.  The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

w24-top 10 graphic

The Week 24 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (2) Ottawa 67’s, (3) Moncton Wildcats, (4) Everett Silvertips, (5) Edmonton Oil Kings, (6) Portland Winterhawks, (7) London Knights, (8) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (9) Kitchener Rangers, and (10) Saginaw Spirit, with honourable mention to the Flint Firebirds, Lethbridge Hurricanes, and Spokane Chiefs.

