Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 23

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week 23 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season. The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

The Week 23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (2) Ottawa 67’s, (3) Moncton Wildcats, (4) Portland Winterhawks, (5) Edmonton Oil Kings, (6) Everett Silvertips, (7) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (8) London Knights, (9) Kitchener Rangers, and (10) Flint Firebirds, with honourable mention to the Cape Breton Eagles, Lethbridge Hurricanes, and Saginaw Spirit.