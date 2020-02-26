MENU
February 26, 2020

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 23

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings

 

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week 23 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season.  The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

w23-top 10 graphic

The Week 23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (2) Ottawa 67’s, (3) Moncton Wildcats, (4) Portland Winterhawks, (5) Edmonton Oil Kings, (6) Everett Silvertips, (7) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (8) London Knights, (9) Kitchener Rangers, and (10) Flint Firebirds, with honourable mention to the Cape Breton Eagles, Lethbridge Hurricanes, and Saginaw Spirit.

More News
Playoff Picture: Royals clinch to keep postseason streak alive
14 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Dylan Guenther (Feb. 25)
14 hours ago
Vaughn CHL Team of the Week (Feb. 17-23)
1 day ago
#CHLShowdown: Week ending Feb. 23/2020
1 day ago
CHL Stats Snapshot – Top Scoring Draft Prospects
2 days ago
CHL Weekend Review: Celebrating champions, captains, and children
2 days ago