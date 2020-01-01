Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 15

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week 15 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season. The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

The Week 15 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (2) Ottawa 67’s, (3) Portland Winterhawks, (4) Everett Silvertips, (5) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (6) Moncton Wildcats, (7) Peterborough Petes, (8) Edmonton Oil Kings, (9) Guelph Storm, and (10) Medicine Hat Tigers, with honourable mention to the Windsor Spitfires, Lethbridge Hurricanes, and Saginaw Spirit.