MENU
January 1, 2020

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 15

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings

 

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week 15 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season.  The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

w15-top 10 graphic

The Week 15 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (2) Ottawa 67’s, (3) Portland Winterhawks, (4) Everett Silvertips, (5) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (6) Moncton Wildcats, (7) Peterborough Petes, (8) Edmonton Oil Kings, (9) Guelph Storm, and (10) Medicine Hat Tigers, with honourable mention to the Windsor Spitfires, Lethbridge Hurricanes, and Saginaw Spirit.

More News
CHL Player of the Night - Mason McTavish (Dec. 31)
13 hours ago
Day 6 at #WorldJuniors: Canada comes up big to advance to quarterfinals
21 hours ago
Vaughn CHL Team of the Week (Dec. 16-29)
1 day ago
WJC Day 5 Photo Gallery
1 day ago
CHL Player of the Night - Keaton Sorensen (Dec. 30)
2 days ago
CHL Weekend Review: Back on ice to end the year
2 days ago