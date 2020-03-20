Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Final Edition

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the final edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season. The final rankings come following the league’s difficult decision to cancel all remaining regular season games as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

The Final Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (2) Ottawa 67’s, (3) Moncton Wildcats, (4) Portland Winterhawks, (5) Everett Silvertips, (6) London Knights, (7) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (8) Edmonton Oil Kings, (9) Saginaw Spirit, and (10) Spokane Chiefs, with honourable mention to the Kitchener Rangers, Kamloops Blazers, and Cape Breton Eagles.