Keanu Reeves signs one-day contract with Spitfires

Photo credit: Kiley Gray

John Wick and The Matrix star Keanu Reeves has signed a one-day contract with the Windsor Spitfires.

Reeves was a goaltending prospect for the Spits but injury prevented him from pursuing a career in hockey. Instead, he became one of the world’s biggest actors.

The 59-year-old – who also plays bass in the alternative rock band Dogstar – will have his contract, as well as a signed jersey, auctioned off where 100 per cent of the proceeds will benefit the Canadian Mental Health Association of Windsor-Essex. To bid, click here.

“It’s a big day for our organization,” said Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler. “We are so proud to finally have Keanu on our squad. If he’s half the goalie he was in Youngblood we should do well this season.

“We are big supporters of the CMHA and hope the auction for this extremely rare jersey will help such an important cause in our community.”