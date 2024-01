Josephson continues to take things day-by-day in NHL Draft year

Ollie Josephson likes to take things one day at a time.

This year is sure to be a big one for the 17-year-old as he is expected to hear his name called sooner than later at the 2024 NHL Draft while later this month he will play in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

“I’m taking it day-by-day, trying to get better and win some games,” Josephson said.

The latter he certainly has contributed to; Red Deer had a slow start to 2023-24 – they started 6-9-3 – but have come on recently and currently sit six games over .500. They enter tonight’s CHL Game of the Week contest against Spokane with points in nine of their last 11 games (7-2-2).

“We’ve got a really good team here,” Josephson said. “Our start of the season wasn’t great but you look at our record since then and it’s been really good and it’s only going to get better from here.

“All of the guys have the same mentality and we’re looking to win.”

The season hasn’t come without its challenges offensively; Kalan Lind (NSH) has played in just 19 of the club’s 37 games while Carson Latimer hasn’t suited up since Nov. 28 although he is expected to return before the end of January. The Rebels’ 106 goals are the fewest in the WHL’s Eastern Conference and third lowest in the league.

But what that has done is create more offensive opportunity for Josephson who sits second in team scoring with 27 points.

“I think it shows we’ve got lots of character in the room and a lot of guys that are ready to step up,” Josephson said of filling the void of Latimer and Lind. “We may not be as skilled as some of the other top teams but we outwork everyone and we’re in your face every game.”

The fifth overall pick in the 2021 WHL Draft, Josephson got a cup of coffee in the league in 2021-22 as he played in six games. After a 19-point campaign last season, Josephson has begun to see his game round out in his second full year in the league.

“I’ve grown as a player a lot and worked on getting bigger and stronger,” he said. “My first year in the WHL really helped my defensive side of the game and to be a really responsible two-way centre.”

Last August, the Victoria, B.C., native got to represent his country for the first time as helped Canada win gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Josephson appeared in all five games and recorded three assists.

“That’s probably my favourite memory playing hockey and something I’ll never forget,” he recalled. “The friendships I now have with some of those guys are really special and it was an awesome moment and an awesome experience.”

When the 2024 NHL Draft rolls around, Josephson will look to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mike, who heard his name called by Chicago in 1994 with the 196th overall pick.

Mike played in 287 WHL games for Kamloops and Lethbridge between 1992-97 before he played professionally for four seasons.

“He’s the reason I play hockey,” Ollie said of his father. “He got me into it and is the reason I still play. He’s always calling me before and after games, helping me out whenever. He’s been super supportive, as has my mum and whole family.

“They’re all really supportive of me and are a huge part of what I’ve been able to accomplish so far.”