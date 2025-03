Josephson collects CHL Away From Home presented by Days Inn honours

Across three road games last week, Red Deer’s Ollie Josephson (SEA) tallied seven points Away from Home.

On March 11 Josephson exploded for five points (3G, 2A) to lead the Rebels to a 6-4 win over Moose Jaw. A day later he would add an assist in a 3-2 decision over Swift Current.

On March 14 the Rebels collected a point at home after a 4-3 shootout loss to Prince Albert but ended the week back on the road yet fell 7-3 in Medicine Hat as Josephson scored his 14th goal of the season.

Josephson’s 14 goals are a new career high while he sits tied first in Rebels scoring with 35 points.