Johansson pens entry-level deal with Boston

Moncton Wildcats defenceman Loke Johansson has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins.

In his first QMJHL season, the Swede has a goal and five points, alongside a +9 rating, in 15 games for the CHL’s no. 1 ranked Wildcats.

The 37th overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, the blueliner played pro hockey last season in Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan where he had an assist in 19 games with AIK.

Boston selected Johansson 186th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.