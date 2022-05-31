Jets sign Bauer to entry-level contract

The Winnipeg Jets have signed Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Tyrel Bauer to a three-year entry-level contract.

Bauer was the 164th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and was the first T-Birds player drafted by the Jets.

Named the 39th captain in Thunderbirds history on March 18, 2021, the 20-year-old has played 181 WHL games, all with Seattle, where he has tallied 48 points (12 goals).

In 32 games this season, Bauer scored five goals and 10 points and in 18 playoff tilts, has four assists.

Bauer was the 41st overall pick in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.