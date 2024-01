Jets prospect Levis moved to Vancouver

The Vancouver Giants have acquired Winnipeg Jets prospect Connor Levis from the Vancouver Giants.

In return, the Blazers received three WHL draft picks that included a first round choice in 2025.

In 37 games this year, Levis had 10 goals and 28 points as he looked to build off of a 67-point campaign in 2022-23.

The 20th overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, Levis played in 195 games for the Blazers and suited up at the 2023 Memorial Cup that Kamloops hosted.

In Vancouver, he joins a roster that already includes Samuel Honzek (CGY) and Jaden Lipinski (CGY).

Levis was the 210th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.