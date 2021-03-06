MENU
March 6, 2021

Jayden Grubbe named captain of Red Deer Rebels

WHL Network

 

Brent Sutter, Owner/GM/Head Coach of the Red Deer Rebels is proud to announce that Jayden Grubbe has been named team captain.  The  Calgary, AB native is entering his second full season with the Rebels, after being selected seventh overall in the 2018 WHL Draft.

“This is a huge honour for Jayden,” Sutter said. “After meeting with our leadership group today, they felt it was important to have a designated captain within our room for this season. Going back to Jayden’s draft year, our staff identified him as a player and person that we saw leading our team down the road.  All those attributes have proven true, and we’re confident he’ll lead our group with passion and energy in the seasons to come.”

Arshdeep Bains, Ben King, Chris Douglas, Josh Tarzwell, and Zak Smith will serve as the Rebels alternate captains.

