ALLEN, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Canada's Alex Huang #6 blocks the puck as his teammate Jack Ivankovic #1 looks on in the first period against Slovakia during Relegation Round action at the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on April 30, 2025 in Allen, Texas, USA. (Photo by Tim Austen/IIHF)

Ivankovic and power play carry Canada to final of 2025 U18 World Championships

Photo credit: Tim Austen / IIHF

A year ago, Jack Ivankovic sat on the bench and watched Carter George backstop Canada to gold at the 2024 U18 World Championships.

Twelve months later, the Brampton Steelheads goaltender has now guided Canada to the gold medal game of the 2025 tournament where they will face Sweden Saturday night.

Ivankovic – the third ranked North American goaltender for the 2025 NHL Draft – turned away all 24 shots he faced in Friday’s 4-0 semi-final win over Slovakia to put Canada one win away from a sixth gold medal at the event.

“He’s a super good goalie, super reliable back there,” Victoria Royals defenceman Keaton Verhoeff said. “It’s special having him back there that if we make a mistake he’s there and isn’t going to make a second one.”

The 17-year-old leads the tournament with a 1.27 GAA and .952 save percentage. He is also the only starting goaltender to be unbeaten thus far having won all five of his starts. Baie-Comeau’s Lucas Beckman was between the pipes in a 7-1 win over Latvia April 25.

“I mean he’s amazing,” Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defenceman Xavier Villeneuve said. “Each game he gets better and better.”

Friday’s win didn’t come easily. Canada faced early adversity after the Soo’s Brady Martin was given a five-minute major and game misconduct just 4:23 into the game. They made it through the penalty kill unblemished and then used special teams to win the game.

After Villeneuve gave Canada the lead 1:52 into the second period, the defending champions put the game away in the third period with three power play goals courtesy of Victoria’s Cole Reschny, Windsor’s Jack Nesbitt and Niagara’s Ryan Roobroeck.

Canada’s man advantage has done some serious damage at the tournament as they have converted 11 of 24 opportunities at a 45.8 per cent clip. Only Sweden (52.3 per cent) have functioned better.

Jack Nesbitt gets his first of the tournament! 🚨 The @SpitsHockey's #NHLDraft prospect buries a rebound to become the 16th different 🇨🇦 CHL player to score at the #U18MensWorlds! pic.twitter.com/cW5B76BuD7 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 2, 2025

Nesbitt’s goal also made him the 16th different Canadian player to score in the tournament. Canada’s 36 goals are the second most behind Sweden (40).

“Everyone’s a skilled player here,” Nesbitt said. “We have guys up and down the lineup, all four lines and all of our defence can play.

“Everyone is here to win and hopefully we can pull it off tomorrow.”

Sweden took down the USA 4-3 in Friday’s other semi-final as they chase their third ever gold medal at the event and first since 2022. The Swedes are led by the Ottawa 67’s Filip Ekberg who leads the tournament in goals (10) and points (18).

“It’s always huge whenever you get an opportunity to play for gold, especially for your country,” Verhoeff said. “With the group we have, we have a really good shot if we play our game and style [that] we can come out with a gold medal.”

“You’re just out there to frigging win,” Nesbitt added. “We’re hoping to come out tomorrow and take home that gold medal.”

The gold medal game between Canada and Sweden will take place at 8pm ET / 5pm PT while puck drop in the bronze medal game between USA and Slovakia is at 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT. Both games can be seen live on TSN.