MENU
LIVESTREAM CHL TV ON ALL BROWSERS, iOS, ANDROID & ROKU TV
May 10, 2021

Isolation measures lifted for Rimouski and Val-d’Or

QMJHL
QMJHL

 

Following an extensive investigation with the laboratory in charge of COVID-19 testing, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has lifted the isolation measures for the Rimouski Océanic and the Val-d’Or Foreurs after getting the go-ahead from Public Health officials. All players, staff and officials can now resume their regular activities.

The QMJHL takes the health and safety of all its participants very seriously and will continue to use preventive measures in cases of uncertainty.

The third game of the Foreurs vs. Océanic series will be played on Tuesday, May 11, at 1 PM (ET).

More News
Ultramar Player of the Week | Nathan Legare (May 10, 2021)
3 hours ago
Cougars goaltender Gauthier named WHL Goaltender of the Week
3 hours ago
Winterhawks forward Jarvis named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards
3 hours ago
OHL Mourns the Loss of Ross Magnus
3 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Simon Knak (May 9)
19 hours ago
1:54
CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Knights' Brett Brochu
1 day ago