Isolation measures lifted for Rimouski and Val-d’Or

Following an extensive investigation with the laboratory in charge of COVID-19 testing, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has lifted the isolation measures for the Rimouski Océanic and the Val-d’Or Foreurs after getting the go-ahead from Public Health officials. All players, staff and officials can now resume their regular activities.

The QMJHL takes the health and safety of all its participants very seriously and will continue to use preventive measures in cases of uncertainty.

The third game of the Foreurs vs. Océanic series will be played on Tuesday, May 11, at 1 PM (ET).