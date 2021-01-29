Islanders and Eagles kick off Maritimes Division play in 2021

It’s been 72 days, but it’s finally another Charlottetown Islanders game day.

The Isles have made their way across the bridge for the first time since November for their first regular season game of 2021, a tangle in Sydney against the Cape Breton Eagles.

The two teams will be a little less familiar to each other following the winter trading period. The Islanders (12-2-0-0) made a series of moves to improve their team for a championship run, bringing in a pair of top-six forwards in Patrick Guay and Bailey Peach, along with two veteran defenders in Sean Stewart and Braeden Virtue.

Peach and Stewart will be in the lineup tonight, while Guay and Virtue have a few days remaining on their two week isolation period. They’re expected to join the team next week.

Cedric Desruisseaux looks to pick up where he left off prior to the season pause. The Warwick, Quebec native was in the midst of a record-setting goal streak. Should he score in tonight’s game, he’ll match a modern day 14-game goal streak originally set by Sidney Crosby during the 2004-2005 season. Having picked up an assist in the first game of the season, Desruisseaux’s 14-game point streak is currently 4th all-time in franchise history, dating back to the Montreal Rocket in 1999.

Like Charlottetown, Cape Breton (7-8-0-0) made a number of deals over the winter trading period; however, these moves had more of an eye on the future. The Eagles dealt cornerstone forwards Shaun Element, Ryan Francis, and Felix Lafrance over the winter break with an eye on the future. Coming back to Cape Breton includes overage forward Felix Pare, 17-year-old forward Matthew MacDonald, former Saint John Sea Dog Dawson Stairs, and veteran forward Mark Rumsey. Pare and MacDonald will make their Eagles debuts tonight, while Stairs and Rumsey remain in isolation.

Despite the deals, the Eagles still have some serious firepower on the back-end. Veteran defenders Nathan Larose and Jarrett Baker will continue to carry the load in 2021; the duo are second and third among all QMJHL defensemen in points, sitting only behind Isles star Lukas Cormier in that category.

If you’re in Charlottetown, you can find tonight’s game in a multitude of places across town. You can head to the PEI Brewing Company, the Factory Downtown, Outrider’s Cookhouse, or Boston Pizza to catch the action at 7:00pm! Want to listen along online? Tune in to Fair Isle Ford Isles Radio on YouTube!