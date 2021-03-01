MENU
March 1, 2021

Islanders suspend activities following new COVID-19 measures in P.E.I.

QMJHL

 

The Government of Prince Edward Island announced yesterday new COVID-19 measures to control the current outbreak. These include restrictions on hockey games that won’t be permitted until March 14th.

Therefore, the Charlottetown Islanders will not be able to compete for the upcoming two weeks. With Charlottetown and Halifax on pause, the Cape Breton Eagles will also have to take a break from competition for the same period of time.

