Inside Team CHL: The reunions, records and rising stars to watch in Québec

Four club pairings, a gold-medal core and connections stretching from Minnesota to Moscow give the finalized roster a story well beyond selection day.

A year ago, Jamie Glance scored in both games of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge. This December, Team CHL gets to have him on its side.

Now with the Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL), the former U.S. National Team Development Program forward returns to the event in a different jersey. He follows Harrison Boettiger, who represented the Americans in 2024 before joining Team CHL as a Kelowna Rocket in 2025. Glance is one of four Americans on this year’s roster, alongside Carter Meyer (Québec Remparts / QMJHL), Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit / OHL) and Odin Vauhkonen (Victoria Royals / WHL).

That is just one of the connections running through the finalized Team CHL roster. With the final nine selections announced November 12, the group brings together 22 players from 18 clubs: nine from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), eight from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and five from the Western Hockey League (WHL). Their next stop is Québec, where the 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris visits Chicoutimi on December 1 and Québec City on December 2.

A gold-medal core gets back together

For half the roster, the most recent shared memory is a championship celebration.

Eleven players helped Canada go undefeated at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, finishing with an 8–1 victory over the United States in the final. Head coach Ryan Oulahen and the rest of Team CHL’s coaching and management staff were part of that run, too.

Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm / OHL) shared the tournament scoring lead with 10 points, Kayden Stroeder (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL) contributed nine, and Brock England (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL) scored twice in the final. Alexis Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL) wore an alternate captain’s letter.

Their history reaches back another year. Five members of this roster won gold with Canada Red at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, while five earned silver with Canada White. Those 10 players later joined Malik L’Italien (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) on Canada’s Hlinka championship team.

That familiarity gives Oulahen a useful starting point: players who already know one another, and a staff that has seen them succeed together.

Clubmates, classmates and cross-league reunions

Eight players arrive with a current club teammate: Brock Cripps and Ben Harvey (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Carter Meyer and James Scantlebury (Québec Remparts / QMJHL), Glance and Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL), and Harper and Dima Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit / OHL).

Some of the other reunions cross league boundaries. Before Harper went to Saginaw and Vauhkonen to Victoria, they shared a blue line at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Minnesota. They finished just one point apart in 2024–25, with Harper collecting 44 points for the school’s 16U team and Vauhkonen 43.

Bogdan Yakushevsky (Windsor Spitfires / OHL) and Vladimir Shtyrkhunov (Shawinigan Cataractes / QMJHL) have a similar connection. Both played for Krasnaya Armiya in the CSKA Moscow development system in 2025–26 before beginning their CHL careers this fall. Glance and Meyer, meanwhile, were NTDP teammates last season before landing with different QMJHL clubs.

Québec will bring those paths back together. Former teammates now playing in different leagues will share a dressing room again, alongside eight players arriving with a current club teammate.

Offence starts well behind the forwards

The seven selected defencemen had combined for 112 points through November 12. Every one of them was already in double digits.

Cripps and Vauhkonen ranked second and third among WHL defencemen with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Harper had 18 points, tied for third among OHL blueliners, while Cooper McAslan (London Knights / OHL) had 17, tied for sixth. Shtyrkhunov led QMJHL rookie defencemen with 15, followed on this roster by Filip Kovalčík (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL) with 13 and L’Italien with 10.

Their routes to those numbers have been quite different. McAslan spent most of last season developing with the GOHL’s London Nationals. Cripps gained experience on Prince Albert’s run to the 2026 WHL Championship Series. Kovalčík has already represented Slovakia at the World Juniors.

That depth gives Oulahen several options to lead a power play and support the attack at even strength. Offensive responsibility on this roster extends well beyond its forwards.

Rare company in the crease

Vilmer Salén Forsberg (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL) has already earned a distinction no other goalie in the 2027 draft class can claim: an A rating on NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary players to watch list.

He is the first OHL goaltender to receive that preliminary rating since Alex Nedeljkovic ahead of the 2014 NHL Draft. Across the 15 draft classes from 2013 through 2027, only seven CHL goalies have received it. One was Prince George Cougars (WHL) product Joshua Ravensbergen, who represented Team CHL at the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge in 2024.

Joining Vilmer is Andrei Nikolaev (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL), a B-rated prospect who had seven wins in 12 QMJHL appearances through November 12. Both goaltenders were selected in the 2026 CHL Import Draft and are making their mark in their first CHL seasons.

Two Remparts, two familiar arenas

For Québec Remparts forwards Carter Meyer and James Scantlebury, this trip includes a home game—and a return to where their scoring connection first showed up on a QMJHL scoresheet.

Scantlebury scored his first two QMJHL goals in Chicoutimi on September 20, with Meyer assisting on both. Five days later, Scantlebury recorded a hat trick in his home debut at the Vidéotron Centre. He will revisit both buildings during the CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

Then came James’ six-point game against Chicoutimi on October 11, matching Angelo Esposito’s single-game rookie record for the current Remparts franchise. Scantlebury had nine points across his first two meetings with the Saguenéens.

Through November 12, Scantlebury and Glance shared the QMJHL rookie scoring lead with 24 points apiece, while Meyer ranked fourth with 20. In Windsor, Yakushevsky was setting a similar pace, leading the Spitfires with 25 points in 20 games. Several of the newest arrivals to the CHL are already central to their clubs’ attacks.

Following familiar names into the record books

Brock England scored 21 goals as a Seattle rookie in 2025–26—the most by a 16-year-old Thunderbirds rookie since Patrick Marleau scored 32 in 1995–96.

In Saginaw, Levi Harper finished his rookie season with 57 points, surpassing Zayne Parekh’s previous franchise record of 37 for a rookie defenceman. Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs / OHL) became the first 16-year-old IceDogs rookie to record two hat tricks in a season.

Camryn Warren (North Bay Battalion / OHL) made his own history before reaching the league. An assist on the winning goal, with 1:29 left in the 2025 OHL Cup final, helped the Toronto Jr. Canadiens win the title and gave Warren a record 22 career OHL Cup points, moving him past Tyler Seguin, Adam Valentini and William Moore. He also took home tournament MVP honours.

Harvey has shown how quickly he can take over a game, too: the Prince Albert forward scored three goals and added three assists in a six-point night against Moose Jaw on March 13. He and Cripps followed their WHL final appearance with Hlinka gold that summer.

Hockey runs in the family

Aleks Kulemin (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL) earned more responsibility as his rookie season progressed. His NHL connection is a family one: his father, Nikolay, played 669 NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders. Meyer’s father, Freddy, played 281 NHL games and later coached Carter at Rivers School in Massachusetts.

Saginaw captain Dima Zhilkin follows another family path into the CHL’s draft showcase tradition. His older brother, Danny, represented Guelph at the 2022 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. Dima now gets his turn in the event that succeeded it.

A first for London, built on a CHL record

McAslan is the London Knights’ first selection for the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, but he comes from the most represented club in the CHL’s national draft showcase history. The Knights recorded 39 appearances at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, more than any other club. If McAslan dresses in Québec, London’s combined total across the two events will reach 40.

That history includes Rick Nash, Patrick Kane and Mitch Marner. McAslan now opens a new chapter for a club that hosted the CHL USA Prospects Challenge’s inaugural game in 2024.

L’Italien’s selection carries a similar distinction. He is the Halifax Mooseheads’ first player chosen for the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, while Halifax’s 26 Top Prospects Game appearances lead all QMJHL clubs. Nathan MacKinnon and Nico Hischier are among the names in that history. London (OHL) and Halifax (QMJHL) are two of seven clubs making their selection debuts in this event, alongside the Kingston Frontenacs (OHL), Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL), Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL), Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL) and North Bay Battalion (OHL).

Three clubs have been here from the start

The Brantford Bulldogs (OHL), Guelph Storm (OHL) and Saginaw Spirit (OHL) are the only clubs with players selected for all three CHL USA Prospects Challenge editions. The Bulldogs and Spirit share another distinction: each club’s representatives from the first two editions became first-round NHL Draft picks.

Saginaw’s Michael Misa played in the 2024 Challenge before going second overall to San Jose in 2025. Nikita Klepov followed in the 2025 event, then went 15th overall to Anaheim in 2026. Zhilkin and Harper now share the opportunity to add to that record.

Salén Forsberg follows two top-10 picks from Brantford: 2024 representative Jake O’Brien, selected eighth overall by Seattle in 2025, and 2025 representative Caleb Malhotra, taken third overall by Vancouver in 2026.

Those results are part of a longer run for both clubs. Saginaw and Brantford have each produced first-round selections in three consecutive NHL Drafts, from 2024 through 2026. Zayne Parekh began Saginaw’s streak in 2024; Marek Vanacker did the same for Brantford. This year’s representatives now have a chance to extend those runs in 2027.

Guelph’s three selections span all three positions: defenceman Quinn Beauchesne in 2024, goaltender Zachary Jovanovski in 2025, and forward Wycisk in 2026. For Wycisk, this event is an early stop in a draft season that also includes the Storm hosting the 2027 Memorial Cup.

The early returns underline why the event matters. Of the 44 Team CHL players from its first two editions, 42 were drafted, including 27 in the first round. All 22 players on this year’s roster appear on NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary list, with 15 carrying an A rating.

Their immediate objective is simpler: bring the title back to Team CHL after the Americans won the 2025 series in super overtime. Some will lean on partnerships formed years ago; others will find new ones. Glance, for his part, will try to score against the team he helped win it.

The 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris takes place December 1 at the Georges-Vézina Centre in Chicoutimi and December 2 at the Vidéotron Centre in Québec City. Both games begin at 7 p.m. ET and air on TSN and RDS. Tickets and event information are available now.

Season statistics and league rankings are through November 12, 2026.