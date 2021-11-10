MENU
November 10, 2021

In Remembrance: A special bond between Canadian military personnel and the Memorial Cup

 

From coast to coast, Remembrance Day sees Canadians pause to reflect on the many brave men and women in uniform who serve and have served.

For the Canadian Hockey League, Remembrance Day also pays tribute to a special bond that began in 1919 when the former Ontario Hockey Association presented the Memorial Cup in recognition of Canadian soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice as part of the First World War.

In 2010, the Memorial Cup was then rededicated in memory of all fallen Canadian military personnel as part of the opening ceremonies at CFB Shilo, Manitoba ahead of the Memorial Cup tournament in nearby Brandon.

Additionally, since 2008, the CHL has raised more than $245,000 through the Memorial Cup Theme Jersey Program, in which commemorative jerseys used in the opening game of each Memorial Cup are then put up for auction, with all proceeds supporting the Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund, a program in support of veterans and their families.

Lest we forget.

