“I’m really glad I made the decision to come here” — Fournier thrilled to be with Mooseheads

Playing in Halifax wasn’t on the radar but Brody Fournier couldn’t be more thrilled to be a member of the Mooseheads.

A native of Ottawa, Fournier had finished a standout campaign in the CCHL with Smiths Falls where he led the league with 37 goals in 2021-22. But then he had a decision to make with nowhere to play.

But a call from Cam Russell changed all of that.

“NCAA was my goal before coming to the Q,” Fournier said. “But then Halifax called my advisor, we looked at the options and both routes and we decided on Halifax.

“I’ve never regretted it since and it’s been an awesome experience. I’m happy to spend my last year of junior here.”

The 20-year-old joined the Mooseheads as a free agent ahead of the 2022-23 campaign where he played in all 68 games and tallied 25 points (13 goals). He also suited up in 21 postseason games as Halifax reached the QMJHL finals before they fell in Game 6 to eventual Memorial Cup champions Quebec.

This year, Fournier has already scored 12 times and has 22 points in 29 games.

“I had never been out east or to Halifax so it was my first time when coming here to play hockey,” Fournier said. “I’ve loved it ever since I stepped into the city. The fans are surreal and the best I’ve ever seen and get to play in front of. The city itself is beautiful.

“I’m really glad I made the decision to come here.”

The Herd are happy to have him too. Fournier is fifth in scoring while his four game-winners and three power play goals are tied for the team lead.

Goals in back to back games for Brody and 12 on the season. 🚨 Fournier (12) PP 4:22 1st period

🍎 Dumais, Schultz | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/HQqJC1gnoR — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) November 30, 2023

Chasing a second QMJHL championship, Halifax own the second best record in the QMJHL this year at 19-7-3. The motivation is obvious — “we all have a chip on our shoulder,” Fournier said — and while the club lost 50-goal men Alexandre Doucet (DET) and Josh Lawrence, larger roles for Fournier, as well as Mathieu Cataford (VGK) and Markus Vidicek, have meant for a smooth offensive transition into this year.

And then there’s Jordan Dumais.

“It’s pretty special,” Fournier said of watching the Columbus Blue Jackets prospect who has 42 points in 19 games. “Watching him last year and this year, he impresses me quite a bit every time I watch him. He just makes plays with his eyes closed. It’s pretty insane. He’s an incredible player. He can score goals, plays on the penalty kill, he truly does it all.”

Halifax enters tonight’s contest against Drummondville in a minor slump — they’re 1-3-2 over their last six games — but at home, they’re a formidable force with a 9-2-1 record at Scotiabank Centre.

“We’ve had some ups and downs so it’s about finding that consistent point of winning and playing the right way and the way we want to play as a team every night,” Fournier said. “It gets loud in our building. We get pretty pumped for our home games and it’s an advantage for our team.

“It’s probably one of the best places to play in the CHL.”