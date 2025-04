IceDogs’ Loshko agrees to ELC with Kraken

Niagara IceDogs forward Andrei Loshko has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken.

In his first OHL season, Loshko had 34 goals and 70 points to finish third in team scoring. Claimed on waivers in the offseason, the Belarus native had spent the previous three years in the QMJHL with Chicoutimi and Rouyn-Noranda where he had 163 points in 179 games.

The 46th overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Loshko has amassed 233 career points in the CHL.

Seattle selected the 20-year-old 116th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.