IceDogs claim Kraken prospect Loshko off waivers

The Niagara IceDogs have claimed Seattle Kraken prospect Andrei Loshko on waivers.

Loshko spent 2023-24 with the QMJHL’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies where he had a career high 28 goals. In 64 games, he registered 67 points while in the postseason, he had six goals and 11 points in 10 contests.

The Belarus native was the 46th overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft and spent his first two seasons with Chicoutimi. Across 179 games in the Q, Loshko tallied 163 points (66 games).

The 19-year-old joins Kevin He (WPG) as NHL prospects on Niagara’s roster.