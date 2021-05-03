ICE forward Geekie named WHL Rookie of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE forward Conor Geekie has been named WHL Rookie of the Month for April 2021.

Geekie, who turns 17 on May 5, recorded 15 points (6G-9A) and a plus-9 rating in 14 games as the ICE went 12-1-1-0 to conclude the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season in the Subway Hub Centre.

The product of Strathclair, Man., recorded six multi-point performances during the month of April. With 23 points (9G-14A) in 24 games this season, Geekie finished fourth in scoring on the ICE.

On April 26, Geekie was named first star of the game after notching a goal and a primary assist in a 4-3 win over the Prince Albert Raiders. He wrapped up the 2020-21 WHL season with a third-star performance on April 27 after securing a goal and a secondary assist in a 6-4 win over the Regina Pats.

A 6-foot-4, 205-pound centre, Geekie was originally selected by the ICE in the first round (second overall) of the 2019 WHL Draft. He made his WHL debut during the 2019-20 season. In 31 career WHL games, he has 23 points (9G-14A) to his name.

