ICE chasing history ahead of Friday showdown in Edmonton

The Winnipeg ICE skate toward the final weekend of October in search of a spot in the WHL history books. The ICE conclude an Alberta road swing Friday in Edmonton (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place) and Saturday in Lethbridge (7:00 p.m, Enmax Centre) holding an 11-0-0-0 record after eking out a 3-2 victory Wednesday in Calgary.

The ICE can tie the WHL record for the longest winning streak to begin a regular season at 12 games with a victory Friday night, a record set by the Swift Current Broncos during the 1988-89 campaign. Wins over the Oil Kings and Hurricanes this weekend would leave Winnipeg as the only team in League history to start a regular season with 13 straight victories.

Friday’s contest in Edmonton promises to be a fiery one. The ICE and Oil Kings are ranked #2 and #3, respectively, in the most recent Kia Canada CHL Top-10 Rankings.

“We’re playing, from what I’ve seen, maybe the best team in the league. They’ve been right near the top of the rankings in junior hockey in Canada all year,” Winnipeg head coach James Patrick said following Wednesday’s triumph in Calgary. “It’s going to be a great test for us.”

Edmonton, meanwhile, boasts three consecutive Central Division titles to their name, and even with forward Jake Neighbours making a bid to remain with the St. Louis Blues this winter, the Oil Kings have six NHL prospects on their active roster including 2021 first-round picks Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) and Sebastian Cossa (Detroit Red Wings).

Edmonton knows a thing or two about lengthy winning streaks to start a season, too. The Oil Kings started the 2020-21 campaign with nine straight victories, outscoring their Central Division rivals 43-14 in the process.

The WHL record for the longest unbeaten streak to start a regular season is held by the Brandon Wheat Kings, who did not suffer a loss from their first 29 games during the 1978-79 regular season. Brandon began the 1978-79 campaign with 10 straight wins before an 8-8 tie at Saskatoon October 27, 1978.

Regardless of this weekend’s results, Winnipeg’s start has been impressive. The ICE enter Friday’s game leading the WHL with a league-best 64 goals from their opening 11 games, the power play is clicking at a cool 35.8 percent, and 11 Winnipeg skaters sit in the top 18 in WHL scoring including 2022 NHL Draft prospects Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie.

“I certainly see the most depth on our team since I’ve been coaching,” Patrick told whl.ca earlier this fall.

“This is a really good opportunity, as a group, to have a really good year.”