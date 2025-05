Huskies time-keeper Lemay rides bus to volunteer at 2025 Memorial Cup

A native of Rouyn-Noranda, Jonathan Lemay was determined to be at the 2025 Memorial Cup.

So determined in fact that he took a 16-hour bus ride to volunteer at the tournament.

“If nobody gave [their] time, there is no event,” Lemay accurately said. “[I want] to enjoy the tournament and the feeling to be here.

“I didn’t expect to buy tickets – I gave my name to volunteer for the week and to enjoy the moment.”

At the tournament, Lemay is helping fans find their seats. You certainly can’t miss him; standing between sections 5-7, the 47-year-old has a bubbly personality with a huge smile and can be found proudly wearing a Saint-Hyacinthe Laser commemorative jersey worn earlier this season by the Huskies.

Lemay arrived in Rimouski Saturday deliberately with the intention to attend the CHL’s fan breakfast at the Club Golf l’Empress the following day. The breakfast raised $5990 where the proceeds will be split between both the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 036 and La Foundation Jennely Germain.

“It’s amazing to see a lot of people and talk with everybody,” Lemay said of the CHL fan breakfast. “A lot of people wearing different jerseys and I got to talk with others and fundraise at the same time.”

Back in Rouyn-Noranda, Lemay is an important part of the Huskies game day; at all home games he sits between the penalty box where he is the official time-keeper – a role he has held permanently since 2011 – while he also manages the games scoresheet.

A staple of Huskies history, Lemay was gifted arguably the biggest surprise possible in 2019. With his beloved Rouyn-Noranda in the final of the Memorial Cup, a fundraiser was started the morning of to get him to Halifax.

Incredibly, more than $3,000 was raised by the local community in just a few hours hours and Lemay was at Scotiabank Centre to see his team hoist the Memorial Cup after a 4-2 win over the host Mooseheads.

“It was really special because only 24 hours before I didn’t expect to go,” Lemay said. “A guy started a fundraiser on the final day. His thinking was ‘give to the next one’ as I have given time back to the community.

“It was a real dream to be there. It was really amazing and after the game I went to the ice to meet the players and family.”