Hurricanes acquire WHL champion and Jets prospect Yager

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have acquired Winnipeg Jets prospect Brayden Yager from the Moose Jaw Warriors.

In addition, the Hurricanes acquired Jackson Unger while the Warriors received Colt Carter, Brady Smith, Landen Ward and six draft picks.

Yager – who was named club captain Oct. 3 – leads the Warriors in scoring this season with 30 points (11 goals) in 21 games. A year ago, he tallied a career high 35 goals and 90 points in the regular season before he helped lead Moose Jaw to its first WHL Championship with a 27-point postseason.

The CHL and WHL Rookie of the Year in 2022, the 19-year-old was the CHL Sportsman of the Year in 2024 and won the award twice with the WHL in 2023 and 2024.

A gold medallist at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Yager departs Moose Jaw tied fifth all-time in scoring with 280 points.

In Lethbridge, Yager joins fellow NHL prospects Noah Chadwick (TOR), Miguel Marques (NSH) and Vojtech Port (ANA).

Selected 14th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, Yager’s NHL rights were traded to Winnipeg in August.