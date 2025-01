Hurricanes acquire Kraken prospect Price

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have acquired Seattle Kraken prospect Caden Price from the Kelowna Rockets.

In return, the Rockets received 2025 NHL Draft prospect Will Sharpe, William Boettinger and five WHL Draft picks.

In 22 games this year, Price had six goals and 32 points for the Rockets. Last season, he set career highs with 13 goals and 55 points. The 30th overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft, Price played 201 games for the Rockets while his 148 points are the sixth most by a d-man in franchise history.

Price recently represented Canada at the 2025 World Juniors and was gold medallist at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2023 U18 World Championships.

In Lethbridge, he joins fellow NHL prospects Noah Chadwick (TOR), Miguel Marques (NSH) Vojtech Port (ANA) and Brayden Yager (WPG).

The Saskatoon, SK., native was the 84th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.