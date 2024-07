Howe signs entry-level deal with Pittsburgh

Regina Pats forward Tanner Howe has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In his third full WHL campaign, the Pats captain played in all 68 games where he recorded 77 points (28 goals). A fourth round selection by Regina in the 2020 WHL Draft, the Prince Albert, SK., native has appeared in 207 games with the club where he’s tallied 233 points.

In 2022, Howe won gold with Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and also won a bronze medal at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

Pittsburgh selected the 18-year-old 46th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.