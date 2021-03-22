MENU
March 22, 2021

Host cities for the final protected environment events revealed

QMJHL
QMJHL

 

Sherbrooke, QC – The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced today the four cities selected to host the last protected environment events that will take place from March 31st to April 2nd.

Baie-Comeau and Rouyn-Noranda will host a protected environment event for the first time while Sherbrooke and Victoriaville welcome the event for a second time. Each host team will be joined by two other organizations to play twice in three days.

The protected environment schedules and team groupings will be announced at a later date.

More News
Wheat Kings forward Ritchie named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards
6 hours ago
Silvertips goaltender Wolf named WHL Goaltender of the Week
6 hours ago
Ultramar Player of the Week | Colten Ellis (March 22, 2021)
9 hours ago
Western Hockey League announces RE/MAX as title sponsor for Hub Centres in Kamloops & Kelowna
9 hours ago
RE/MAX WHL Top 10: March 19, 2021
13 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Dustin Wolf (Mar. 21)
23 hours ago