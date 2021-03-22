Host cities for the final protected environment events revealed

Sherbrooke, QC – The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced today the four cities selected to host the last protected environment events that will take place from March 31st to April 2nd.

Baie-Comeau and Rouyn-Noranda will host a protected environment event for the first time while Sherbrooke and Victoriaville welcome the event for a second time. Each host team will be joined by two other organizations to play twice in three days.

The protected environment schedules and team groupings will be announced at a later date.