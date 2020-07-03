Hockey Canada statement on 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

CALGARY, Alta. – Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, which was set to be hosted Oct. 31–Nov. 7 in Charlottetown and Summerside, P.E.I. The following is a statement on behalf of Hockey Canada from Tom Renney, chief executive officer, and Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer:

“As some provinces continue to move ahead with phased re-opening, Hockey Canada’s priority remains the health and safety of all participants and the general public. We believe the decision to cancel the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at a local level, as well as the international implications associated with this event.

Hockey Canada is grateful for the continued support of our event partners, including Hockey P.E.I. and the Canadian Hockey League, as well as the cities of Charlottetown and Summerside, which will host the 2021 edition of the event. While the under-17 program will proceed with its virtual camp this summer, Hockey Canada will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and determine if it is safe to bring together Canada’s national under-17 teams in the fall to compete in a local environment.”

For more information on Hockey Canada or Canada’s National Junior Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, Twitter and Twitter.com/HC_WJC.