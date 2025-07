Hockey Canada invites 42 CHL players to 2025 World Juniors Summer Showcase

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to recognize the significant representation of CHL players invited by Hockey Canada to the 2025 World Juniors Summer Showcase.

In total, 42 CHL players have been invited to camp where they will take part in practices, scrimmages and a trio of exhibition games against Finland (July 30), Sweden (August 1) and the United States (August 2) in preparation for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, Dec. 26–Jan. 5 in Minneapolis and St. Paul. There will also be a Canada Red vs. Canada White intra-squad game on July 29.

The selections reflect the CHL’s continued leadership in developing elite hockey talent and its vital role in shaping the future of Canadian hockey at the international level.

Of the 44 total players invited, 42 are from the CHL: 21 are from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), 18 are from the Western Hockey League (WHL) and three from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The CHL makes up 95 per cent of the players invited.

The player selection process was led by Alan Millar, general manager of the Program of Excellence, alongside Program of Excellence head scout Byron Bonora and Mark Hunter, (London Knights / OHL), U20 lead with the POE management group. Scott Salmond, Hockey Canada’s senior vice-president, high performance and hockey operations, and Benoit Roy, director of hockey operations, also provided input.

“We’re thrilled to bring together 44 of the top young players from across Canada for the Summer Showcase,” said Millar. “This is an incredible opportunity for these players to compete at the highest level, build chemistry and show what they can bring to the national team.

“With the 2026 World Juniors on the horizon, this is a crucial step in building a championship-caliber group.”

Seven returnees from 2025 roster

Of the players invited, there are seven eligible returnees from Canada’s 2025 roster that reached the quarterfinals in Ottawa:

Sam Dickinson (London Knights / OHL)

Carter George (Owen Sound / OHL)

Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

Jett Luchanko (Guelph Storm / OHL)

Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL)

Furthermore, there are 22 players who have won gold at the IIHF U18 World Championships.

On Saturday, Canada’s staff for the 2026 World Juniors was confirmed as Dale Hunter (London Knights / OHL) will be behind the bench as head coach while Brad Lauer (Spokane Chiefs / WHL) and Gardiner MacDougall (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL) will serve as assistant coaches.

Canada have been drawn into Group B for this year’s 2026 World Juniors where they will face Czechia, Denmark, Finland and Latvia in the round-robin. Nine additional CHL players to suit-up at 2025 World Juniors Summer Showcase An additional nine CHL players will suit up for the other three participating nations at this year’s World Juniors Summer Showcase. Henry Brzustewicz (London Knights / OHL), Kristian Epperson (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), Blake Fiddler (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL), Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia / OHL) and AJ Spellacy (Windsor Spitfires) will represent hosts USA. Additionally, Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67’s / OHL) and Gabriel Eliasson (Barrie / OHL) will lineup for Sweden while the 67’s Jasper Kuhta and Matias Vanhanen (Everett Silvertips / WHL) will hit the ice for Finland.

Every game at the World Junior Summer Showcase will be livestreamed at USAHockeyTV.com (subscription required).

Hockey Canada invites 42 CHL players to 2025 World Juniors Summer Showcase

Goaltenders:

Evan Gardner (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

Carter George (Owen Sound Attack / OHL) *^

Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads / OHL) *^

Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars / WHL)

Defencemen:

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts / OHL) ^

Harrison Brunicke (Kamloops Blazers / WHL) ^

Ben Danford (Oshawa Generals / OHL)

Sam Dickinson (London Knights / OHL) *

Charlie Elick (Tri-City Americans / WHL)

Spencer Gill (Rimouski Oceanic / QMJHL) ^

Henry Mews (Sudbury Wolves / OHL) ^

Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

Owen Protz (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL) *^

Tarin Smith (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

Forwards:

Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts / OHL) ^

Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL)

Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs / WHL)

Braeden Cootes (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL) ^

Ollie Josephson (Red Deer Rebels / WHL) ^

Ben Kindel (Calgary Hitmen / WHL)

Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds / OHL) ^

Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads / OHL) *^

Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL) *^

Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

Jake O’Brien (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

Terik Parascak (Prince George Cougars / WHL)

Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals / WHL) ^

Ryder Ritchie (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL) ^

Malcolm Spence (Erie Otters / OHL) ^

Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

Carson Wetsch (Kelowna Rockets / WHL) ^

Invited but unable to participate:

Carter Bear (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL) ^

Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires / OHL) ^

Tij Iginla (Kelowna Rockets / WHL) ^

Jett Luchanko (Guelph Storm / OHL) *^

Roger McQueen (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL) ^

Sam O’Reilly (London Knights / OHL)

Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals / OHL)

* eligible to return from 2025 World Juniors roster

^ gold medallist at IIHF U18 World Championships