Hitmen acquire Penguins prospect Howe

The Calgary Hitmen have acquired Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Tanner Howe from the Regina Pats.

In return, the Pats received Reese Hamilton (2025), Keets Fawcett and two picks in the WHL Draft.

Across 10 games this season, the Pats captain has six goals and one assist. Over the previous two years, Howe has tallied 162 points (64 goals) and departs the franchise with 240 points to his name, the 25th most in Pats history.

Internationally, Howe claimed gold with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and a bronze medal at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

In Calgary, Howe joins other NHL prospects Axel Hurtig (CGY), Kalem Parker (MIN), Carson Wetsch (SJ) and Carter Yakemchuk (OTT).

Pittsburgh selected the 18-year-old 46th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.