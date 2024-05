Henry Marsh Mural and Plaza unveiled as part of 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow legacy project

By Amy Belleman

When Annette Rummel makes a promise, by golly, she’s going to keep it.

It may have taken more than a decade for her to see the realization of a promise she made to the late Saginaw Mayor Henry Marsh but Tuesday’s dedication of more than $1 million in improvements in an under-utilized area near the Henry Marsh Bridge makes her a woman true to her word.

“I promise I’ll make you proud of that area someday,” she remembered saying to Marsh years ago.

But it may be the coordination among state and local leaders, area businesses and nonprofits working together towards a common goal that would have made Marsh, a highly regarded attorney and first black mayor of Saginaw, particularly proud.

Michael Marsh, a Saginaw resident and the oldest of Henry Marsh’s three children, said he thinks his dad would have appreciated the creation of the new Henry Marsh Mural and Plaza.

“He would have been proud, and I think he would have been honored,” Michael Marsh said. “He devoted so much to the city. He loved Saginaw. Just the recognition of what he put into the city, I’m sure he would have been pleased with that.”

Rummel is quick to point out that the fulfillment of her promise to Henry Marsh was only possible because lots of people came together as a community to help. There was help from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. Help from the city, the county, and the state. Help from Consumers Energy. Help from the Saginaw Spirit, Go Great Lakes Bay, and many others.

“The final product would not be as glorious if it wasn’t for all the people,” said Rummel, CEO of the Great Lakes Bay Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. “I think it’s a lot of pride for all of us.”

The promise originated from a conversation years ago when Rummel was having dinner with Marsh and a few others in Frankenmuth. Marsh opened up that night about how he felt about the bridge that carries his name.

“Many people don’t know that that bridge caused him to lose his childhood home where his parents were located, his home where his family was located and his business location,” Rummel said. “They had to relocate because (their land) was taken by eminent domain by the highway and he was unhappy that it divided the city, and some of the less affluent people were cut off from ease of access to medical services, to transportation services. It disrupted the lives of the less fortunate within the community while also creating a barrier. Another barrier, because Saginaw already had the river dividing the East Side from the West Side, but this then cut it again dividing the North Side from the South Side. And he was embarrassed by how unkept the area was, the litter and the lack of attention.”

But this project – one of several legacy projects being completed as part of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow – will transform the bridge area, making it a well-lit, pedestrian-friendly area complete with a mural illustrating Marsh’s life and his contributions to the city of Saginaw. The mural was created by local artist Stephen Hargash.

“When those lights go on and his mural is properly lit, I think that’s when it will truly hit,” Rummel said of the realization of this long-awaited project.

The Henry Marsh Plaza project will highlight a main gateway to downtown Saginaw with multiple improvements including infrastructure for food trucks, decorative lighting, the mural, landscaping, and walkways. The plaza will feature bump outs along West Symphony Lane – which runs along the Henry Marsh Bridge from Washington Avenue west towards the Saginaw River – providing increased safety and additional space for pedestrian use.

“I could not have done it without the team of people that have worked and believed in not only the promise that was made to Mr. Marsh, but the overall concept of the benefit that this would bring to reunite the community,” Rummel said.

Folks involved with the project will gather for a formal dedication of the space Tuesday night. Special plaques honoring the Henry Marsh Mural and the Henry Marsh Plaza will mark the site.