Hemmerling inks ELC with Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed Everett Silvertips co-captain Ben Hemmerling to a three-year entry-level contract.

Vegas selected Hemmerling 177th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Hemmerling has recorded 25 points (seven goals) in 24 games this season, a year after he had a career high 21 goals and 62 points.

The 49th overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, Hemmerling has spent his entire career in Everett where he’s amassed 141 points, the 18th most in franchise history, in 158 games. The 19-year-old is one just of 12 players to record 100 assists in a Silvertips jersey.