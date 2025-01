Harley-Davidson becomes an Official Sponsor of the CHL

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) alongside its Member Leagues – the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) – are proud to announce Harley-Davidson® Canada as an official sponsor of the CHL.

This new alliance will provide Harley-Davidson® dealerships across Canada with exclusive marketing rights and increased visibility with fans from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL. It will also provide more opportunities for Harley-Davidson’s 49 dealerships across Canada to connect with existing and new brand enthusiasts and support the ever-growing and talented players who are developing through the CHL and its Member Leagues.

“I am so pleased to be working with the CHL again this year,” stated Adam Kostanowicz, Managing Director (Canada) of the Harley-Davidson® Motor Company. “This time at a greater magnitude than before and being an official sponsor. Hockey is truly Canadian and what better way for us to connect with Canadians from coast to coast!”

“We are proud to welcome aboard Harley-Davidson® as an official sponsor of the CHL and to be once again working alongside them this season,” added Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships at the CHL. “We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Harley-Davidson®, which is an internationally recognized brand with a footprint that touches so many of our markets in the CHL. We can’t wait to tap into that connection and create avenues for our fans to connect with both the Harley-Davidson® and CHL brands.”

Last season, through parts of the 2024 WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Playoffs, Harley-Davidson® Canada aligned with the CHL to bring the first-ever sweepstakes between both brands, giving away a 2024 Road Glide® to one lucky fan in Canada. With over 14,000 contest entries from across Canada along with more than five million impressions on social media, Jim Ouellette was selected as the winner of the sweepstakes in May 2024. He collected his brand new 2024 Road Glide® at Blackbridge Harley-Davidson® in Cambridge, Ontario.

“I’ve always loved bikes and admired Harley-Davidsons. They’re beautiful machines. I was beside myself,” said Ouellette after winning last year’s sweepstakes. “My son rides Harleys in West Virginia, and he went ballistic when he heard.”

Harley-Davidson® Canada and the CHL look forward to creating more of those kinds of moments with fans throughout the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

About the Canadian Hockey League

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is the world’s largest development hockey league with 51 Canadian and nine American teams participating in the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League (NHL) and U SPORTS than any other league. During the 2023-24 season, of the 1,000-plus players who played a game in the NHL, over 430 came through the CHL. At the 2024 NHL Draft, 88 CHL players were selected, including 14 in the first round. For more information regarding the CHL, please visit chl.ca.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.