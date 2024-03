Hanzel signs first NHL contract

Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Jeremy Hanzel has signed a three-year entry-level contract.

Hanzel officially signed his deal as a member of the Colorado Avalanche Thursday but was subsequently traded to Nashville shortly after ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

In 58 games this year, Hanzel has a career high 50 points and sits tied seventh in WHL scoring among d-men. His 13 goals match his total from last year where he was a key cog in Seattle’s run to a WHL championship and an appearance in the final of the 2023 Memorial Cup. He also led the WHL with a +70 rating a year ago.

Undrafted into the WHL, Hanzel has played 210 games for Seattle where he’s recorded 139 points (35 goals).

Colorado selected the overage d-man 187th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.