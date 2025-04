Habs ink Giants’ Thorpe to ELC

Vancouver Giants forward Tyler Thorpe has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

Thorpe played all 68 games in 2024-25 where he established career highs in goals (27), assists (25) and points (52). In the postseason, he had three points in five games in Vancouver’s Round 1 defeat to Spokane.

Undrafted into the WHL, the 19-year-old has made 167 appearances for the Giants where he’s recorded 102 point (54 goals).

Thorpe was the 130th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.