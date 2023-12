Gustafson signs entry-level contract with Golden Knights

Seattle Thunderbirds captain Jordan Gustafson has signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas selected Gustafson 79th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

In 130 games, all with the T-Birds, Gustafson has recorded 102 points (43 goals). In 2022-23, the Androssan, AB., native was part of Seattle’s Ed Chynoweth Cup winning squad that also reached the final of the 2023 Memorial Cup.

Gustafson, who was named captain Oct. 30, has appeared in just eight games this season where he’s recorded three assists.