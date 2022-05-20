Growth in Othmann’s game a big reason why Flint are in the OHL Western Conference Championship Series

For captain Brennan Othmann and the Flint Firebirds, a Ted Lasso quote highlights their thought process ahead of their Western Conference Championship Series against Windsor.

“You know what the happiest animal in the world is?” Lasso asked in the hit TV show. “It’s a goldfish.

“It’s got a 10 second memory.”

After the Firebirds went 1-7-0 versus Windsor in the 2021-22 regular season, forgetting what has already happened will be key.

“When I saw that, I thought it was a really cool line,” Othmann said. “You have to have a mindset like a goldfish. It’s got the shortest memory in the world.

“Win or lose, you’ve got to bounce right back and have a short memory.”

Flint’s lone win against Windsor came Feb. 19 in a 3-2 shootout win. Over the course of eight regular season contests, Flint was outscored 45-24. Othmann however, tallied seven goals, including a hat-trick on Nov. 21, and 12 points against the Spits this year.

Those numbers came as part of a record breaking season for the New York Rangers prospect. The 19-year-old scored a franchise record 50 goals and 97 points in 66 games this year.

And when asked what the biggest growth in his game has been, Othmann was quick to point out his 200-foot game.

“I think each day and each game I’m getting better 200-feet down the ice and in the defensive zone especially,” he said. “Being able to be a 200-foot player in this league is important and at the next level it’s important.”

A big part of that growth came in 2019-20. With the OHL losing its season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Othmann headed overseas to Switzerland to play in their second division with Olten EHC.

In 34 games, he had seven goals and 16 points. But more importantly, he played against men every night.

“[I opposed] men that were 10 years older than me, who were bigger and stronger than me, so it definitely helps playing against guys in [the OHL],” he said. “Just the confidence level of going into a battle and knowing that you’re going to come up with the puck and that when you have the puck on your stick you’re going to make a good play.”

The confidence rubbed off. His 97 points placed him seventh in OHL scoring during the regular season while his 50 goals trailed only London’s Luke Evangelista (55).

BRENNAN OTHMANN. 50 GOALS. INCREDIBLE. 🤯 Brennan Othmann (@BOthmann78) wires his FOURTH of the game as the @NYRangers prospect and @FlintFirebirds captain becomes the second #OHL skater to hit the 50-goal mark 📽️ pic.twitter.com/mtG7gx6Lps — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) April 17, 2022

In 12 postseason games, five of Othmann’s eight goals have been game-winners as he’s helped lead his side to its best season in franchise history.

But as the Firebirds and Spitfires meet in the OHL Playoffs for the first time, Othmann is keen to change the narrative from the regular season.

“They’ve had our number all year and that’s why they were first in the conference,” he said. [But] playoffs is a different time. Our group’s playing really well right now and we’re really excited for this series.”