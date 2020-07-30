GrowStronger with Kubota Canada and the CHL

The Canadian Hockey League is proud to join the #GrowStronger team in partnership with Kubota Canada.

The #GrowStronger movement encourages Canadians to start their own garden to grow food, grow appreciation, and grow stronger, together, because all Canadians can be farmers regardless of property size, space, or gardening experience.

Honouring the Kubota Way, the CHL is helping our partners connect with communities across Canada with help from three players representing our leagues from coast-to-coast. Jake Neighbours of the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Oil Kings, Braden Hache of the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs, and Mavrik Bourque of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Shawinigan Cataractes are undertaking the challenge of starting their own garden throughout the remainder of the off-season. Neighbours and Bourque both competed in the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Hamilton and will be chosen in the early stages of the 2020 NHL Draft, while Hache just completed his rookie season and will be a prospect for 2021 selection.

Kubota Canada has provided each player with thirteen different kinds of seeds, Kubota gloves, a Kubota t-shirt, and a Kubota hat to help them get started at home. The players and leagues will share their stories along the way shedding light on the values of gardening, the farming community, and how it relates to us all.

The #GrowStronger program is modelled after the Victory Gardens that emerged following both World War I and World War II in hopes to boost morale and assist with food supply. The Victory Gardens contained various vegetables, crops, fruit and herbs that were tended to by communities for the greater good and to provide a sense of purpose. The goal is to encourage families and community members to work together towards the greater good, while getting outside, exercising a sense of community, and the satisfaction of starting an ongoing project from start to finish during trying times.

In addition, Kubota Canada is proud to support Food Banks Canada and donate a meal for every person who shares their #GrowStronger social media message below and spreads the call to gardening. Kubota Canada will also donate five meals for every new garden built!

Join the #GrowStronger movement across Canada and follow along with CHL, WHL, OHL, QMJHL, and Kubota Canada social media platforms all summer!

For more information, tips and tricks, visit kubota.ca/growstronger.