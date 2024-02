Greyhounds score five straight to stun Spirit in CHLGOTW

The Soo Greyhounds erased a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Saginaw Spirit 5-3 in Wednesday’s CHL Game of the Week.

Bryce McConnell-Barker, Arttu Karki, Travis Hayes, Gavin Hayes and Jordan D’Intino scored for the Soo while Charlie Schenkel made 21 saves. Joey Willis (2) and Calem Mangone found the back of the net for Saginaw while Andrew Oke turned aside 29 shots.

Mangone’s 16th goal of the year came on the power play at 4:19 as Saginaw took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Willis himself scored on the man advantage at 5:58 of the second on a one-timer before his second of the night at 16:35 made it 3-0 for the 2024 Memorial Cup hosts.

McConnell-Barker (NYR) gave the Soo a lifeline 1:56 later as he finished off Jacob Frasca’s fancy setup on the power play as the Greyhounds trailed 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Karki’s 12th power play goal of the year cut the deficit to 3-2 77 seconds into the third before Travis Hayes levelled the scores a minute later as he went up-high shortside on Oke for his 10th of the year.

#VegasBorn prospect Arttu Karki with a 🚀 for his 12th 🅿️🅿️ goal of the year! #CHLGOTW | @OHLHoundPower pic.twitter.com/NoBVcyTbQ7 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 1, 2024

Gavin Hayes gave the Greyhounds their first lead of the night at 10:36 with a wonderful solo effort as he skipped around Willis before deking Oke for his 27th of the campaign.

D’Intino scored into the empty-net with 47 seconds left as the Soo extended its winning streak to six games. The victory was also the Soo’s 32nd of the year to move into a three-way tie for the OHL lead alongside London and Saginaw.