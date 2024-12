Greyhounds’ Nordh added to Sweden’s World Juniors roster

Soo Greyhounds forward Noel Nordh (UTA) has been added to Sweden’s roster for the 2025 World Juniors.

In 17 games this year, Nordh has tallied 21 points (seven goals) while his 1.24 point-per-game average is the second best among Soo skaters.

The 44th overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft, Nordh has previously represented Sweden at the U17 and U18 levels. He was the 72nd overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by Arizona.