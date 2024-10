Greyhounds’ Allard signs with Utah

The Utah Hockey Club announced that they have signed Soo Greyhounds’ Owen Allard to his entry-level contract.

After injuries slowed Allard’s development, the Ottawa, Ontario native suited up for 55 games last season scoring a career high 18 goals and 44 points in 55 games.

The hard working forward earned a spot on Team Canada’s U20 World Junior squad last Christmas where he scored two goals, three points in five games.

The 2004-born Allard was selected in the fifth round135th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.